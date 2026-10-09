Nobel Peace Prize Winner Navi Pillay Praised By UN, Mandela Foundation

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The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Navi Pillay (South Africa) “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.”

Congratulating Navi Pillay, United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Türk from Geneva said that it was a proud moment for the global human rights movement. He said the award comes at an important time and is “particularly poignant” when human rights are under attack in many areas.

“It is an award to all those who, around the world, dedicate their lives to the defense of human rights – often at great risk to their security,” Turk said.

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In an official statement, Turk said that the award to Navi Pillay is a recognition and a reaffirmation that human rights, the rule of law and justice and accountability are fundamental to peace, security and prosperity.

Pillay has served in many capacities in South Africa and internationally, Turk acknowledged. She has served as judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the International Criminal Court, and the now International Court of Justice.

“You continue to inspire us and millions of others. We will prevail,” Turk said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised Navi Pillay following her receiving the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, stating that she has “shown that the force of law must prevail over the law of force and that defending human rights…” is vital to international peace and justice.

Various global organizations, officials, and figures released statements, following the prize announcement.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised her lifelong work, noting that she has “held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to victims of violence and conflict”.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Advocates celebrated the award to Navi, with events and statements highlighting her historic role in fighting for international justice from her time as an anti-apartheid lawyer in South Africa to her tenure as a UN High Commissioner.

Navi Pillay herself, in her spontaneous acceptance remarks at the Palace of Justice in Nuremberg, Germany, expressed initial disbelief, thinking it was a prank, warned that international law and institutions like the International Criminal Court are facing severe political attacks, reiterated her stance on Gaza, and lightheartedly joked to the crowd, “If you clap a little bit louder, I may share this prize with Trump”.

Pillay devoted her Prize to “all the survivors of international crime”.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation congratulated Pillay saying “Pillay has spent decades advancing justice, accountability and the protection of human rights,” adding, “Her recognition is a significant moment for South Africa and for the broader struggle for justice and human dignity. Her lifelong commitment to these principles reflects the values Nelson Mandela championed and the work that remains necessary to realise a more just world.”