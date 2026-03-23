NJ Senator Vin Gopal celebrates his District’s diversity

- ADVERTISEMENT -



During March and February, Sen. Vin Gopal of New Jersey, and supporters hosted several events to acknowledge the diversity of District 11 which he represents in the Legislature. These included Black history, Irish American heritage, women’s history and Greek Independence.

“It’s gratifying to report that the high turnouts at these events show that LD11 residents share our interest in meeting and learning about their neighbors who come from different backgrounds.” Gopal said in a March 19, 2026, letter posted on senatorgopal.com.

“With the divisive climate in America today, we wanted to give a shout out to the honorees, whose work and accomplishments contribute to our communities and remind us of all the positive things we share.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Gopal named high achievers in each of the communities celebrated. “We celebrated legacies of resiliency, community-building, cultural achievement, and activism in Monmouth County and the vibrant history of artists, musicians, business owners, and civil rights leaders here,” he said about Black History celebrations.

The Women’s History Month Celebration drew a big crowd to the Parlor Gallery in Asbury Park. Honorees represented a wide range of interests and accomplishments ranging from students to philanthropists, businesswomen, and as well as a woman fire chief and Emergency Medical Technician.

The Irish American Celebration honored the heritage of a strong work ethic and dedication to the community.

The Greek Independence Day is scheduled for March 25 where the flag of Greece will be raised in recognition of the “rich heritage and culture of our Greek-American neighbors and friends and to honor their independence.”

“When we experience the cultures and achievements of our diverse neighbors, we realize the truth in the words of the brilliant author and poet Maya Angelou: “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike,” Gopal said.