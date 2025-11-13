New York Times: Pakistan hired lobbying firms with close ties to Trump

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The New York Times reported November 13, 2025, that Pakistan hired lobbying firms with close ties to President Donald Trump; A few weeks later it not only got highly favorable tariff rates, but also “unique access” in Washington.

The article entitled, “How Pakistan’s Spending Blitz Helped Win Over Trump and Flip U.S. Policy,” notes that while other factors played an important role in a visible reversal of Pakistan policy, the hiring of six lobbying firms by Islamabad for close to $5 million in April and May, was also an important factor. It notes that the amount Pakistan spent during the Spring, was “at least three times” as much as what India spent, sourcing the information to the Department of Justice.

The lobbyists Islamabad hired, included President Trump’s “former business partners and bodyguard.” The firms named in the NY Times article include Seiden Law LLP, Javelin, as well as a former bodyguard who served during the first Trump administration.



However, other factors had already played a major role in the reversal of policies toward Pakistan, among them, Pakistan crediting President Trump with ending the conflict with India, and nominating him for the Nobel Prize. Added to that was Islamabad pitching a $500 million mineral extraction agreement with Washington, and opening up its markets to American farm goods.