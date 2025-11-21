New York State Assembly recognizes Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The New York State Assembly in an initiative led by Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, issued a citation November 20, honoring Sri Sathya Sai Baba and his teachings on his centennial birthday which falls on November 23, 2025.

While introducing the citation, Assemblyman Sayegh said in his statement, “Hello, Assemblyman Nader Sayegh here in Yonkers, New York. Today is November 20th, 2025 in Yonkers, New York, on behalf of the New York State Assembly, this is a very special New York State Assembly citation, recognizes Sri Sathya Sai Baba on the 100th year anniversary, an individual that has committed not only his life but through his legacy and his work and his service, a hundred years of commitment to the communities all over the world in India and here in the United States, truly given back to the community, given back in charities, given back in educational and support and health services and community outreach. This service is so valuable that here in communities like New York City and Queens and Yonkers and all over that we’re very proud of the efforts Sundar and many of the volunteers have committed to continuing the legacy of Sai Baba.

So today, on behalf of the New York State Assembly, Sundar, please accept this special resolution celebrating 100 years of really true dedication, passion, commitment to mankind. So today we’re all global citizens of the world. Thank you so much. Thank you very much.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Congratulations.”

Sundar Venugopalan of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council, who led the effort to get a citation, in his letter addressed to Assemblyman Sayegh and Rev. Chandra Sookdeo, said, “With a heart overflowing with gratitude, on behalf of the millions of practitioners of the Universal teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba from around the world, I wish to thank you for this New York State Assembly Citation during this centennial year of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.” Venugopal also thanked Guruji Dileepkumar Thenkappan from the World Yoga Community for his support to the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council.