New York: ‘Let’s Share a Meal’ celebrates Guru Nanak’s teachings through serving free meals

New York City [US], November 16 : New York business tycoon Sant Singh

Chatwal, who is also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award was present along with

Onkar Singh, the Coordinator of ‘Let’s Share a meal’, and hundreds of

volunteers from Let’s Share a Meal, who distributed thousands of meals at the Times

Square Langar (Free Food) event celebrating the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a

statement said.

Through the event, they honored the timeless principle of “Vand Chhakna,” of Guru

Nanak– to share what one has with others. This universal message lies at the heart

of Langar, the Sikh tradition of serving free meals to all, regardless of background,

faith, or status.

The event aimed at spreading the message of oneness, equality, and compassion,

inspiring people of all cultures to serve and share with love. Families, interfaith

organizations, and visitors from around the world are invited to experience the spirit

of unity and service, the statement highlighted.

On Saturday at Times Square, New York City, the Times Square Langar embodied the

teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasizing the shared values of humanity,

kindness, and collective well-being.

Events like this Langar, and organizations like Let’s Share a Meal, help fill a small

but meaningful gap, offering nourishment, dignity, and hope to those in need, the press release said.

Recently on November 5, Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, which

commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was celebrated with great

enthusiasm.

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. His birth

anniversary is celebrated across the world with spiritual fervour, kirtan, processions,

and acts of service, reflecting the Guru’s message of equality, humility, and devotion

to God.

On its website, Let’s Share a Meal says, every November, it brings together hundreds of volunteers to honor the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the spirit of Thanksgiving by preparing and delivering meals to shelters across the tri-state area. “This isn’t just a food drive — it’s a movement of hope, compassion, and community,” it says.