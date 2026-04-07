New York Indian Film Festival 2026 Unveils Lineup of Special Nights

Also in the lineup is a 25th anniversary screening of Dil Chahta Hai, Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is widely credited with redefining contemporary urban Hindi cinema.

The festival will close May 31 with the New York premiere of the critically acclaimed Marathi-language film Tighee (Motherhood), starring Nehha Pendse and Sonalee Kulkarni, both of whom are expected to attend.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Jeejivisha Kale and produced by National-Award winning director Nikhil Mahajan (Godavari, Raavsaheb), Tighee is a sensitive and layered exploration of family, following two estranged sisters who reunite to care for their terminally ill mother – unearthing buried tensions, sacrifice, and reconciliation along the way. The film delves into themes of caregiving, gendered expectations, and emotional inheritance, offering what critics describe as a “mature and balanced family drama.”