City agencies serve more than 220 million meals and snacks each year to students, hospital patients, older adults and New Yorkers in shelter, among others. New guidance will help City agencies consistently meet halal and kosher dietary requirements

The Executive Order 25 signed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani November 18, 2026, directs City agencies to strengthen religious inclusivity across publicly funded meal programs and ensure more New Yorkers can access meals that meet their dietary needs.

Under the new Executive Order, the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP) will develop City Agency Food Guidance for New Yorkers Who Observe Dietary Restrictions (“Food Guidance”) within the next year. The guidance will establish best practices for agencies to meet the needs of New Yorkers who observe religious dietary traditions, including halal and kosher requirements, and provide greater clarity about available meal options, a press release from the Mayor’s office said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -



City agencies serve more than 220 million meals and snacks each year to public school students, hospital patients, older adults and New Yorkers in shelter, among others. While some dietary accommodations are currently available upon request, the new guidance will establish a more consistent approach to ensuring meals are accessible to New Yorkers across religious traditions.

“The meals New York government serves should reflect the people who call this city home. No New Yorker should have to turn down a nutritious meal because it violates their religious practice,” said Mayor Mamdani.

Mayor’s Office of Food Policy Executive Director Siddhartha Sanchez, added, “New Yorkers deserve access to good food – food that is nutritious, delicious, and adheres to religious dietary needs. Making the healthiest food easy to choose means making options available that meet the different religious requirements of the City’s diverse population.”

City agencies must take all steps practicable to implement the Food Guidance, which MOFP will issue by November 17, 2027. Agency meals will continue to follow the updated NYC Food Standards, which took effect July 1, 2026.

The Executive Order follows on Food Forward NYC, the City’s 10-year food policy plan to expand access to affordable, healthy and culturally relevant food.

“At New York City Public Schools, we want every child to know they belong. That includes access to nutritious meals that respect their cultural and religious traditions,” said Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels. “By expanding access to meal options that reflect the diverse religious backgrounds of our students and families, we are ensuring more children feel welcomed, supported, and ready to learn every day.”

Each year, the Department for the Aging provides more than 10 million meals to tens-of-thousands of older adults across New York City. NYC Aging Commissioner Dr. Lisa Scott-McKenzie said, “Today’s announcement by Mayor Mamdani will help ensure that, for generations to come, we can continue to honor the rich cultural and religious diversity of older New Yorkers while providing meals that reflect and respect their traditions.”

Imam Abdullah, President of Majlis Ash-Shura of Metropolitan New York thanked the city for the new directive on behalf of its member organizations, adding, “We need to work together to ensure that halal meals are accessible, properly verified, and consistently maintain halal integrity through meaningful standards and oversight.”

“Every New Yorker deserves access to nutritious food that respects their dignity, religious beliefs, and traditions,” said Rabbi Moshe Wiener, Executive Director, Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney. “Far too many vulnerable New Yorkers, including older adults and Holocaust survivors, face significant challenges in obtaining affordable food that meets their religious dietary requirements.” He appreciated the City’s “recognition of these important religious needs and its commitment to making food assistance genuinely inclusive and accessible to all communities.”

Several other community and religious leaders commended the city for taking the new step to further inclusive food distribution.