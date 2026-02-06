New Jersey’s Dr. Tina Shah adds another important endorsement in her run for US Congress from New Jersey

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Congresswoman Judy Chu, D-California, announced her endorsement February 6, of Indian American candidate Dr. Tina Shah of New Jersey. Dr. Shah is seeking her party’s nomination and is pitted against 7 other Democrats for the primary which is scheduled for June 2, 2026.

“I am excited to endorse Dr. Tina Shah for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th District. As a physician serving her community for years, Tina knows how important our fight for affordable and accessible healthcare is – and she knows how to deliver it,” Chu said in a statement carried in a press release from Shah’s campaign. “We’re both the children of immigrants, have watched our parents fulfill the American Dream, and will work tirelessly to ensure every American family has the opportunity to do the same. I look forward to serving with Dr. Shah in Congress,” Rep. Chu added.

Shah said she was grateful for the support of a Congresswoman who “knows how to get things done in Congress and deliver for her community. I look forward to joining her in Congress to ensure the American Dream is accessible to all.”

Dr. Shah, an intensive care physician, has served in both the Obama and Biden administrations. She appears adept as a political aspirant, and raised over $1 million in just six months in 2025. She has continued to earn support from physician advocacy groups, like the American College of Physicians Services PAC and the American College of Obstetrics, as well as several members of Congress, among them Rep. Dr. Ami Bera of California.

Shah is a triple board-certified physician and claims her firsthand experience on how rising costs, insurance denials, and political dysfunction put lives at risk, equips her for running to bring change through the legislative body.