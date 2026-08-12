New Jersey, New York, Delaware issue proclamation declaring August 15 as India Independence Day

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New York [US], August 12, 2026: As the Independence Day celebrations kick off with fervor and enthusiasm across the world, while celebrating the enduring bonds of friendship, the American states of New York and New Jersey have proclaimed August 15, 2026, as India Independence Day.

The Consulate General of India in New York shared the proclamations in a series of posts on X.

The Consulate expressed gratitude to Governor Mikie Sherrill for proclaiming August 15, 2026, as “Indian Independence Day” in New Jersey.

The Proclamation recognized the significant contributions of the vibrant Indian-American community to New Jersey across education, healthcare, research, technology, business, public service and community leadership.

It also celebrated the enduring India-US friendship and the growing partnership across education, commerce, technology, healthcare and cultural exchange, the post mentioned.

The proclamation highlighted how India’s Independence Day honors the courage, vision, and sacrifice of the countless individuals whose peaceful movement for freedom inspired generations around the world and affirmed the universal principles of justice, equality, and human dignity.

In another post on X, the Indian Consulate said, “New York joins in celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day with a special recognition of the enduring bonds between India and the United States.”

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Expressing gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for proclaiming August 15, 2026 as “India Independence Day” across New York State, the Consulate said on X that the proclamation celebrates India’s journey of independence and the democratic values shared by India and the United States.

“It recognizes the significant contributions of the Indian-American community to the cultural, economic and civic life of the Empire State,” it added.

The proclamation highlighted how India’s path to independence was forged by a collective commitment to virtues such as nonviolent resistance, championing truth, self-discipline, and moral courage and noted how the annual commemoration of India’s Independence Day within the United States has evolved into a magnificent testament to cross-cultural harmony, marked by vibrant festivals where multigenerational gatherings proudly honor the rich patriotic traditions of both nations, symbolizing the deep-seated bonds that unite the two great democracies.

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year’s celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The milestone celebrations will place a heavy emphasis on ‘Yuva Shakti’ (youth power), honouring the success and contributions of students and young citizens.

The 80th Independence Day celebrations promise to blend profound historical traditions with a forward-looking tribute to India’s rising generation.