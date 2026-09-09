New Indian Consul General in Chicago Welcomed by Parikh Worldwide Media

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CHICAGO — Parikh Worldwide Media and ITV Gold have welcomed Dr. M. Anand Prakash as the new consul general of India in Chicago, expressing support for continued engagement between the consulate and the Indian American community across the Midwest.

The media organization, under the guidance of Chairman Dr. Sudhir M. Parikh, a Padma Shri recipient, said it looks forward to working with the consulate on community outreach, public information and initiatives aimed at strengthening India-U.S. ties.

Parikh Worldwide Media operates several Indian American publications, including News India Times, Desi Talk Chicago, Desi Talk New York/New Jersey, The Indian American and Gujarat Times, along with the ITV Gold television network.

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The organization said it is prepared to assist the consulate with media outreach, coverage of official announcements, consular programs, cultural events, business forums and visits by Indian government officials and delegations.

It also said its media platforms and community network could help strengthen communication between the consulate and Indian American organizations, business leaders, elected officials, religious institutions, cultural groups and members of the news media throughout the Midwest.

Bhailal M. Patel, executive vice president of Parikh Worldwide Media LLC and ITV Gold, said he looks forward to supporting the consulate’s outreach and community engagement efforts.

Patel has lived in the Chicago area since 1973 and has been involved in journalism, civic affairs, cultural organizations and community service for more than five decades. He is a co-founder, trustee and past president of FIA Chicago, president of the Illinois chapter of the National Indian American Public Policy Institute, a trustee of Manav Seva Mandir and managing broker of American Star Realty.

Patel also acknowledged outgoing Consul General Ambassador Somnath Ghosh, citing his engagement with Indian American organizations and community members during his tenure in Chicago.

He wished Ghosh success in his next diplomatic assignment and said he looks forward to meeting Prakash and working with the consulate during his tenure.

Prakash assumes charge at the Chicago consulate as the mission continues to provide consular services and maintain ties with Indian American communities across the Midwest.