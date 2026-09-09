New Gandhi Ashram Shaikshanik Sankul: A New Vision for Education to Open in 2027

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Life Global joins hands to create a residential educational ecosystem inspired by Gandhian values and modern innovation.

A transformative educational initiative is set to take shape with the New Gandhi Ashram Shaikshanik Sankul, a holistic residential campus expected to welcome its first students in 2027. Developed with the active involvement of Life Global, the project aims to redefine education by combining academic excellence, values-based learning, practical skills, and community living within one integrated campus.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of Nai Talim, the Sankul is envisioned as more than a school. It will be a vibrant educational community where students live, learn, and grow together in an environment that nurtures intellectual, physical, and moral development. The campus will include academic buildings, hostels, a library, dining halls, playgrounds, workshops, gardens, and open learning spaces, creating an ecosystem in which education extends beyond the classroom.

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The institution will blend modern educational practices with Gandhian principles of simplicity, self-reliance, the dignity of labor, and service. Students will follow a balanced daily routine that combines classroom learning with physical activity, vocational training, community service, cultural programs, and recreation. This integrated approach is designed to foster discipline, leadership, compassion, and social responsibility.

A key feature of the Sankul is its emphasis on collective living. Students will share meals and participate in everyday responsibilities, encouraging cooperation, equality, and mutual respect. Practical learning through gardens, workshops, kitchens, and community spaces will help students connect knowledge with real-life experiences.

The campus is also planned as an environmentally sustainable institution powered by solar energy. Green infrastructure, efficient resource management, and eco-conscious practices will encourage students to develop a lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship while learning in a clean and healthy environment.

To support the well-being of students and nearby communities, the campus will include a Primary Health Centre that will provide essential healthcare services, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to holistic development.

As preparations continue for its 2027 inauguration, the New Gandhi Ashram Shaikshanik Sankul is emerging as a model for future-ready education that combines innovation with timeless values. Through this initiative, Life Global seeks to demonstrate that education is most meaningful when learning, living, and serving society become inseparable parts of everyday life, preparing students not only for successful careers but also for responsible citizenship and compassionate leadership.