New Delhi Turned Red, White, And Blue For An Unforgettable 250th Celebration

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From left, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and EAM S. Jaishankar during celebration of America’s 250th. PHOTOS: US Embassy in New Delhi

New Delhi turned red, white, and blue for an unforgettable celebration May 24, 2026, to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. 

The US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hosted a spectacular celebration of America’s 250th National Day, bringing together leaders, partners, and friends to mark this historic milestone and the strength of the U.S.-India partnership.

Above and below: performances at America’s 250th celebrations in New Delhi

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From electrifying performances by AR Rahman and the Village People to the and the Village People to the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as the Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.  The evening was filled with unforgettable moments, the US Embassy said.

“A surprise call from President Trump and a birthday celebration for Secretary Rubio made the night even more special,” US Embassy in New Delhi posted on social media.

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