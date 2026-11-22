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Mumbai, November 21, 2026: Los Angeles-based singer Neha Jetley has released her first original single, ‘Ye Ankahe Alfaaz’, marking her debut as a songwriter and recording artist.

The song, which came out on November 20, has been co-written by Neha and produced by music composer Bappa B. Lahiri.

The track brings together elements of traditional Ghazal music and contemporary Indian pop. It revolves around the feelings and emotions that people often leave unspoken in their close relationships, especially the desire to hear words of love and affection.

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The song also marks Neha’s first step towards releasing original music after years of performing and interpreting popular compositions.

Talking about the idea behind the song, Bappa B. Lahiri shared how Neha’s initial lyrics helped him shape its musical direction. In a statement, he said, “Music is all about breaking boundaries and bringing different worlds together. Working with Neha Jetley has always been an absolute pleasure. The moment she wrote those four beautiful lines, I instantly envisioned a country-inspired musical setting with a modern Ghazal sensibility. The idea was to create something fresh, unexpected, and yet deeply rooted in the emotion of Indian music.”

Neha’s musical journey began at the age of seven when she started learning Indian classical music in New Delhi. She later completed her Master’s degree in the subject. However, before taking up music full-time, she spent nearly two decades working in corporate finance. She worked as an investment banker in New York and later started a fintech company focused on financial inclusion in India.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2022, Neha decided to focus on music and performing. Her performances include Ghazal, Sufi, Qawwali and classic Bollywood songs.

In April 2026, she presented ‘Chaandni Raat: The Broad Mehfil’ at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. The event brought together music, poetry, storytelling and cultural history. She also performed at the Los Angeles debut of the Jaipur Literature Festival in September 2026.

Bappa B. Lahiri has worked as a composer, music producer and performer in the Indian entertainment industry. He is the son of late legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri and has worked across film music, background scores and independent music projects.

With ‘Ye Ankahe Alfaaz’, Neha moves from singing songs written by others to introducing her own work as a songwriter.