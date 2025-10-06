Navratri and Garba celebrations held at Divya Dham of Woodside, NY

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Shree Divya Dham of Woodside, NY hosted the nine-day Navratri from Monday, September 22 to October 2, 2025. Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple every day for prayers, special aartis, and religious rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga, a press release from the organization said.

Devotees came from different countries, organizers said. The events, such as radiance Garba and Dandiya, blended music, traditions, and celebrations, drew devotees in large numbers, they added.

Pundit Mukesh Sharma performed special puja for each of Maa Durga’s forms and conducted rituals, including the chanting of specific Devi mantras and Durga Saptashati to venerate the goddesses Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Many devotees observed fasting, sang bhajans in praise of the Goddess, and joined in traditional dances such as Garba and Dandiya for 10 days from 8 pm to midnight.

Temple management thanked all the sponsors for their contributions and praised the volunteers for dedicating their time in activities like managing the large crowd, cooking, and serving Maha Prasadam to all the devotees.