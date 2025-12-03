National Retail Solutions (NRS) Partners with NationsBenefits to Enable “One Tap” OTC Card Acceptance for Independent Retailers Nationwide

- ADVERTISEMENT -



NEWARK, NJ

National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers in the US and Canada, today announced a strategic partnership with NationsBenefits, the leading healthcare fintech, benefits, and outcomes platform. The partnership allows NRS merchants to seamlessly accept NationsBenefits Over-the-Counter (OTC) Flex Card, driving millions of health plan members into local independent stores to purchase essential health and wellness products.

For independent retailers, this partnership is a significant traffic driver. It equips mom-and-pop shops with the same sophisticated benefit-acceptance tools utilized by national pharmacy chains and big-box stores, leveling the playing field and helping them attract new shoppers.

Through this integration, NRS retailers can now process NationsBenefits Flex Card directly through the NRS Pay card reader with a single, automated tap. This capability is built directly into the NRS POS ecosystem as a native payment option, eliminating the need for complex integrations or additional hardware.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Local convenience stores and bodegas are the heartbeat of their neighborhoods, but they often face stiff competition from brick-and-mortar corporate chains,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. “By partnering with NationsBenefits, we are giving our independent merchants the power to compete. This integration drives foot traffic by making our merchants’ stores a go-to destination for health plan members. It ensures that local shoppers can easily access the products they need, while our store owners gain a powerful new revenue stream to help them thrive.”

The integration uses advanced technology to automatically recognize eligible items in a shopper’s basket. When a patron taps their NationsBenefits Flex Card, the system instantly identifies approved products, ensuring a frictionless checkout experience for both the store clerk and the shopper.

Eligible products shoppers can now purchase at NRS locations include healthy, fresh foods and produce, vitamins and minerals, first-aid and medical supplies, non-prescription pain relievers, cold, flu, and allergy medication, dental, digestive, eye, and ear care, personal and skin care, and more.

“This partnership enables more personalized touchpoints that unite retail, healthcare, and fintech, creating a smoother and more tailored member experience,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “By enhancing the way people shop, we can ultimately help inspire healthier behaviors and improved outcomes.”

For independent store owners, the ability to accept these benefits represents a significant competitive advantage. It empowers them to capture sales that might otherwise go to larger corporate chains.

“Simplicity is at the core of everything we do,” said Josh Korman, Director of Business Development at NRS. “This partnership delivers a ‘one tap’ solution that removes operational friction. The cashier requires no manual sorting or guesswork; the NRS POS automates the entire redemption process, allowing store owners to focus on serving their patrons while expanding their payment options.”

Retailers interested in activating NationsBenefits acceptance or learning more about the program can visit nrsplus.com/otc or contact NRS at (833) 289-2767.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores. For more information, visit www.nrsplus.com.

About NationsBenefits®:

NationsBenefits® is the leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.