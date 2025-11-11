National Retail Solutions (NRS) Launches Grubhub Integration

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Integration brings seamless digital ordering and delivery capabilities to NRS convenience stores, bodegas, and neighborhood retailers nationwide

NEWARK, NJ

National Retail Solutions (NRS) announced today that independent retailers in its nationwide point-of-sale (POS) network can now offer their customers remote ordering for delivery or in-store pick-up via the Grubhub app.

“We are tremendously excited to announce our integration with Gubhub,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. “This partnership empowers our NRS retailers, which are predominantly neighborhood convenience stores and bodegas, to compete effectively and efficiently in the rapidly expanding digital channel.”

For NRS retailers, the key advantages and features of the integration with Grubhub include:

Streamlined operations: Grubhub orders flow directly into the NRS POS system, eliminating counter clutter and simplifying workflows;

Real-time menu and inventory syncing: Price updates and inventory changes that are recorded in the retailer’s NRS POS are automatically reflected on the retailer’s Grubhub menu, ensuring accurate orders while preventing out-of-stock cancellations;

Reduced training: Retailers receive and process orders through their familiar NRS POS, minimizing errors and training time;

Centralized management: Retailers can manage Grubhub menus, store hours, and analytics directly from their NRS POS; and,

Actionable analytics: Centralized analytics enable NRS retailers to gain insights into both in-store and delivery sales performance.

“Local businesses are essential to the fabric of their communities, and this integration is about helping them thrive in a digital-first world,” said Stephanie Grammel, Director of Integrations & Solutions at Grubhub. “By embedding Grubhub directly into the NRS point-of-sale system, we are making it easier for independent retailers to expand their reach, serve customers on their terms, and unlock new revenue streams—without adding operational complexity.”

“We are eliminating the friction points that make it harder for small businesses to compete successfully in the delivery marketplace,” said Ari B. Korman, SVP of Ecommerce at NRS. “Based on our results to date, on average, our retailers with the Grubhub integration are achieving significantly increased profitability with very strong ROIs.”

NRS retailers interested in learning more about the Grubhub integration can contact their NRS representative or visit nrsplus.com for more information about activation and setup.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the NRS POS terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About Grubhub:

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.