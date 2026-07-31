National Retail Solutions Launches SellMyBodega.com, a New Online Marketplace for Buying and Selling Independent Businesses

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A dedicated platform connecting sellers of convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, restaurants, gas stations, and other retail businesses with qualified buyers

NEWARK, NJ

National Retail Solutions (NRS) launched SellMyBodega.com, a new online marketplace that connects independent business owners ready to sell with entrepreneurs searching for their next opportunity. NRS built the platform to bring both sides together in one dedicated, easy-to-navigate destination, open to all sellers and buyers nationwide.

Designed for owners of convenience stores, bodegas, smoke shops, liquor stores, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and other small businesses, SellMyBodega.com offers a straightforward and affordable way to reach a growing nationwide audience of prospective buyers.

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Detailed listings give qualified buyers a clear view of each opportunity—including information, photos, financial highlights, and growth potential. As an introductory offer, sellers can publish a listing for free for the first 60 days.

“Thousands of independent business owners are looking for an easier way to connect with serious buyers,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS) and founder of SellMyBodega.com. “Our goal is to help business owners grow their entrepreneurial portfolio by providing a dedicated, accessible database where sellers can promote their businesses and buyers can efficiently search for opportunities by location.”

SellMyBodega.com answers a rising demand for business ownership among entrepreneurs, first-time buyers, investors, and established operators looking to expand. An intuitive search experience and clearly defined business categories make it simple to match motivated sellers with the right buyers.

Platform features include:

Quick online listing creation and management

Nationwide exposure to prospective buyers

Dedicated categories for retail and service businesses

Affordable monthly subscription pricing

Multiple business listings under a single account

Intuitive search and discovery tools for buyers

The launch arrives as many independent owners prepare for retirement, pursue new ventures, or plan strategic exits—opening significant opportunities for buyers seeking established businesses with loyal customer bases and proven revenue.

Business owners ready to list and buyers searching for their next opportunity can learn more at SellMyBodega.com.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS)

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com.