National Retail Solutions and Partners to Host Networking Lunch for Independent Retailers in Iselin, NJ

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Store owners will join NRS, Mandel Wholesale, Krauszer’s, Renascent Media, TV Asia, and El Especialito on Oct. 20 at Rasoi 2 for an afternoon of networking and business insights

NEWARK, NJ

National Retail Solutions (NRS) will host a Networking Lunch for independent retailers and business owners on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at Rasoi 2 in Iselin, NJ. The sponsored event brings retailers together for an afternoon of practical business ideas and connections with fellow store owners.

Attendees can meet fellow retailers, connect with sponsors and industry partners, and pick up ideas to strengthen their stores.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Independent retailers spend their days behind the counter, and they rarely get a room full of people who understand their business,” said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. “That’s what this event gives them — a few hours to meet fellow store owners, talk with our partners, and pick up ideas they can put to work the same week.”

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Venue: Rasoi 2, 1567 Oak Tree Rd., Iselin, NJ 08830

RSVP: Required — seats are limited

Retailers can RSVP at nrsplus.com/lunch2026 or by calling 973-438-6NRS (677).

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com.