National Film Awards 2026: Kartik Aaryan receives Best Actor for ‘Chandu Champion’, expresses gratitude

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Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], September 22, 2026: Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his performance in ‘Chandu Champion’ at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Best Actor award to Kartik Aaryan in the presence of an esteemed gathering of veteran actors and filmmakers. The actor expressed his gratitude while receiving the award from the President of India.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Chandu Champion’ tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete.

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Kartik Aaryan portrayed the role of Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film was released in 2024.

Kartik underwent a significant physical transformation and intensive training to portray the athlete on screen. His performance received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics upon the film’s release.The award ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. This year, the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi for the first time.

Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam. The Malayalam film, known for its black-and-white visuals, received praise for its storytelling and performances.

Among other winners, Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film, Raayan won Best Tamil Film, Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film, and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film.