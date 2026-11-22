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Renowned Indian American author Salman Rushdie was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the November 18, 2026, National Book Foundation’s National Book Awards ceremony held at Cipriani on Wall Street.

The Winners of the 2026 National Book Award for Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature were announced at the 77th National Book Awards Ceremony & Benefit Dinner.

The two lifetime achievement awards winners were Salman Rushdie who was recognized with the National Book Foundation’s 2026 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. It was presented to him by another award winning Indian American author, Kiran Desai. Perri Klass received the 2026 Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community, presented by Jason Reynolds.

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The Ceremony was livestreamed for readers everywhere on the Foundation’s website and YouTube, joined by YouTube Live chat host Jo Firestone.

In his speech, Rushdie recounted how the boy who was born 79 years ago “just before the freedom that came at midnight,” and “improbably ends up on a stage in New York City,” equating it to the “magic realism” that is at the heart of so many of his books. “To ride into this town and end up at this saloon with these companions is a hell of a thing,” he is quoted saying in a USA Today report.

“I have given my life to the art of words, to the creation of books, and to their defense. To the exercise of artistic freedom and to the insistence of the importance of that freedom. And I can’t think of a better way to have spent that time,” he is quoted saying in an India West news report.

Publishers submitted a total of 1,912 books for this year’s National Book Awards: 451 in Fiction, 727 in Nonfiction, 285 in Poetry, 159 in Translated Literature, and 290 in Young People’s Literature, according to the post on nationalbook.org.

Judges’ decisions are made independently of the National Book Foundation staff and Board of Directors, and deliberations are strictly confidential.

Rushdie’s award was first announced on September 10, 2026, where he was described as a “novelist, essayist, and public intellectual whose expansive body of work blends magical realism, history, and political critique.”

Rushdie is the author of 15 novels and numerous works of nonfiction—including the memoir Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, a Finalist for the 2024 National Book Award for Nonfiction.

David Steinberger, chair of the Board of Directors of the National Book Foundation described him in the September announcement as, “A bold, innovative writer and an indefatigable defender of free speech, Salman Rushdie’s oeuvre and advocacy has inspired readers and writers across the past five decades and nearly two dozen published books.”

Born in Bombay in the year India achieved its independence, 1947, his seminal ‘Midnight’s Children’ covered that time and won the 1981 Booker Prize. His other novels include Grimus; Shame; The Satanic Verses; Haroun and the Sea of Stories; The Moor’s Last Sigh; The Ground Beneath Her Feet; Fury; Shalimar the Clown; The Enchantress of Florence; Luka and the Fire of Life; Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights; The Golden House; Quichotte; and Victory City.

His short story collections include The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories and East, West; various essay collections, including Languages of Truth; the work of reportage The Jaguar Smile; and his first memoir Joseph Anton.

His latest work, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, deals with the 2022 attack on his life, its immediate aftermath, and his ongoing journey of physical rehabilitation and healing.

“Salman Rushdie’s sweeping body of work is a celebration of literature’s power to shape narratives, build bridges, and form connections beyond borders, generations, and identities,” said Ruth Dickey, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation. “Rushdie’s novels and short story collections are set across real and imagined landscapes, and his writing thrives in its specificity—offering readers access to unflinchingly honest stories that are culturally, politically, and geographically varied.”

Rushdie served as the president of PEN America from 2004-2006, and in 2005 co-founded the PEN World Voices Festival, an annual celebration of writers, international literature, and free expression.

He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Booker Prize; the Whitbread Prize for Best Novel; the National Arts Award; the PEN/Allen Foundation Literary Service Award; and the PEN Centenary Courage Award, among others. In 2007, he was knighted for his services to literature by Queen Elizabeth II, the September press release detailed.

Rushdie is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, a Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The National Book Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters was created in 1988, and Rushdie is the 39th recipient.

Previous recipients include Walter Mosley, Edmund White, Isabel Allende, Toni Morrison, Barbara Kingsolver, and most recently, George Saunders, among others.

Recipients of the DCAL award receive $10,000 and a solid brass medal, presented at the National Book Awards.

Rushdie’s work has been translated into over 40 languages.