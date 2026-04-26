Naperville Robotics Team Wins State’s Top Honor, Advances to World Championship

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NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 2026 — A team of young innovators from Naperville has earned top recognition in competitive robotics, securing a place on the global stage after winning the highest honor at the Illinois state level.

BoostPlus Academy’s Boost+ Robotics Team 32356B captured the prestigious Excellence Award at the Illinois State VEX IQ Championship held in March 2026, qualifying them to represent Illinois at the VEX IQ World Championship scheduled for April 28–29 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Excellence Award is considered the top distinction in VEX IQ Robotics competitions, recognizing all-around performance in robot design, programming, teamwork, engineering documentation and match results.

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The achievement is particularly notable as all five members of Team 32356B are first-time competitors who began their robotics journey in October 2025. Within months, the team advanced to become one of the top elementary-level robotics teams in the state.

The students were guided by coach Ms. Mongelli, along with mentors Ms. Mili Srivastava and Ms. Kanika Talwar. Their leadership helped develop the team’s technical abilities, collaboration skills and confidence in STEM fields.

“This achievement reflects the power of structured learning, mentorship, and the incredible potential of young minds,” the Boost+ Robotics leadership team said in a statement. “To see first-time competitors reach the world stage and represent Illinois is truly inspiring.”

The upcoming world championship will bring together top robotics teams from across the globe, highlighting innovation, engineering excellence and collaboration among students.

BoostPlus Academy, founded by Mili Srivastava and based in Naperville, focuses on hands-on education in robotics, STEM, entrepreneurship and leadership development. Its Boost+ Robotics program offers year-round training, summer camps and a competitive pathway that progresses from local events to state and international championships, primarily serving students in grades three through eight.