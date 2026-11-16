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CHICAGO — Naperville City Councilman Ashfaq Syed received the Special Community Recognition Award at the Islamic Center of Naperville’s annual fundraising dinner, honoring more than a decade of volunteer service, community engagement and contributions to the organization and the broader Chicago area.

The event drew more than 800 community members, bringing together supporters, volunteers and community leaders to celebrate service and strengthen the center’s community initiatives.

ICN President Dr. Atif Fakruddin presented the award on behalf of the organization, recognizing Syed’s longstanding dedication, leadership and commitment to community service.

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In his acceptance remarks, Syed expressed gratitude to Fakruddin, the ICN board of directors and the organization’s leadership for the honor. He described receiving recognition from his own mosque and community as one of the most emotional and memorable moments of his life.

“ICN has never been just a place of worship. It is a place of belonging, brotherhood, friendship, and togetherness,” Syed said. “Being able to give back to a community that has given me so much has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.”

Syed also acknowledged the important role his family has played in supporting his years of volunteer work and public service. He thanked his wife, Ayeisha Osman Bakhateeb, and their children, Juveria, Amaan and Amaar, for their patience, understanding and encouragement throughout his journey.

Paying tribute to his parents, Syed remembered his late father, Masood Syed, and expressed appreciation for his mother, Aziz Fatima. He credited their guidance, values and upbringing with inspiring his commitment to helping others and giving back to society.

The recognition highlighted Syed’s contributions to ICN over the past decade, as well as his continued engagement with the wider community while serving in public office.

Syed reaffirmed his commitment to serving others with humility, compassion and dedication, emphasizing the importance of community involvement and the values of service and togetherness.

He concluded his remarks with a prayer: “May Allah SWT continue to bless us with the strength, wisdom, and opportunities to serve our community and humanity. Ameen.”