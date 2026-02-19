Nadar Gobind Foundation hosts spiritual retreat, youth workshop in North Brunswick

- ADVERTISEMENT -



NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The Nadar Gobind Foundation hosted a two-day spiritual retreat and youth workshop Jan. 17–18 in North Brunswick, drawing families, professionals and students seeking practical guidance on mindfulness and personal growth.

The weekend program featured Sant Gobind Ram Ji, founder of the organization, a humanitarian and former Marine officer known for presenting spirituality in a practical and accessible way.

During the Jan. 17 retreat, Sant Gobind Ram Ji spoke about understanding spirituality beyond religious labels and rituals.

“Spirituality is the journey of the soul, not the rules of a religion,” he said.

He told attendees that throughout history, spiritual leaders across traditions have emphasized common values such as love, kindness, compassion and inner growth. He encouraged participants to focus on awareness and integrity in daily life rather than becoming bound by ritual or identity.

Through real-life examples and an interactive question-and-answer session, attendees discussed applying spiritual principles at work, at home and in relationships. Participants described the session as relatable and practical, according to the foundation.

On Jan. 18, the foundation hosted a “Brain Boost Workshop for Kids” in collaboration with KCR Academy students. The workshop focused on improving concentration, confidence and leadership skills through storytelling and dialogue.

“Children learn best when they feel heard and understood,” Sant Gobind Ram Ji said during a special session with students.

Children were encouraged to ask questions openly and were introduced to breathing techniques aimed at helping them manage stress and improve focus in school, sports and other activities. Parents also received guidance on fostering a supportive home environment and avoiding excessive pressure on children.

The Nadar Gobind Foundation said it will continue hosting programs centered on youth development, community service and practical spiritual growth for people of all backgrounds.