MySangi Celebrates Spring At 10th Anniversary Gala

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MySangi held its annual gala-luncheon and music event on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at the Royal Albert’s Palace, Fords, New Jersey. The annual luncheon gathering was attended by close to 100 donors, sponsors, supporters, well-wishers, and members of MySangi, a press release from the organization said.

MySangi is a volunteer-based 501(c)(3), not for profit, New Jersey organization, focused on creating a support system (excluding matchmaking) to enhance socialization for those over 50-years of age singles, primarily from the South Asian Indian Community.

Rajul Shah, President and Founder of MySangi kicked off the annual gala welcoming all and thanking the members, sponsors, and supporters for attending. She invited member Reena Shah to talk about “Why MySangi?”

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Shah gave an overview of MySangi’s objectives and accomplishments since its birth in 2016. She emphasized the mission of MySangi to bring people together, to foster companionship, friendship, and community for those who need it most. Its goal is to create opportunities for individuals to meet, interact, and build meaningful relationships—whether those relationships become supportive friendships or partnerships down the line.

Over the years, Shah noted, MySangi has organized countless gatherings, lunches, dinners, picnics, hiking trips, movies, karaoke sessions, and various outdoor events—through MySangi Meetup.com. In fact, over the years, through these gatherings, many widowed and divorced individuals have found lifelong companions. They are now happily living their lives, traveling together, and their families have embraced and accepted one another with joy. She concluded by saying that as MySangi continues its journey, we celebrate not just the events, but the friendships formed, the confidence restored, and the hope rekindled in so many lives.

Special guests at the event included Professor Siddarth Dalal and a TV personality Vikas Nangia, who have been following and are part of MySangi from its inception. They shared personal experiences as to how MySangi played a pivotal role in their lives, after losing a spouse, providing them with a platform to help come out of loneliness, get encouraged to connect the dots, and seek companionship. They expressed their gratitude to MySangi to help them gather much needed strength to come out of loneliness which eventually helped them find lifelong soulmates.

Another Special guest, Dr Mukund Thakar President of Indian Nursing Homes in Tri-state area, drew an interesting parallel of him providing care to the elderly seniors, who are always looking for a warm heart over wealth or someone to talk to or to just hold their hand; similarly, MySangi is a platform for those singles to come out of loneliness & isolation to find someone to talk to and develop companionship. Although institutions, he concluded that both are Temples /Derasar of seva and are much needed in the community. He urged all to spread awareness of MySangi in the community.

Rajul Shah talked about passing the baton on this 10th anniversary milestone and introduced Jash Brahmbhatt (aka Panditji), who will be serving as a new President of MySangi, once the formalities are completed. Panditji thanked the MySangi team and talked about carrying its mission and various programs further.

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoy some good food, and Karaoke music provided by Pankaj Shah accompanying Vaishali Mehta, Avni Mehta & Shrenik Upadhayay with lead announcer Narhari Mehta of PNP Group.

People danced to popular favorite Bollywood tunes. Jayu Parikh, Program Coordinator interjected periodically with the all-time favorite fun filled raffle-drawings.

Reena Shah, concluded by thanking the attendees, sponsors, supporters, PNP artists, Royal Albert’s Palace staff and management, TV media including ITV Gold and Parikh Worldwide Media as well as other news outlets.