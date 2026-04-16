“My life changed when I was crowned at 18”: Priyanka Chopra Revisits Miss World, Motherhood…

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April 16, 2026: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has hopped onto a latest viral trend, revisiting her fond memories of being crowned Miss World, writing a memoir, becoming a mother, and creating a beautiful family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a carousel of pictures, treating fans with rare glimpses from her childhood days with her parents. She teamed them with a few recent ones, documenting her personal and professional lives.

“My life changed when I was crowned at 18!” PeeCee wrote alongside a picture from the Miss World days. She added a childhood snap of herself and added, “Miss World?? Me???”

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In a priceless moment, ‘The Bluff’ star added a picture with her daughter and wrote, “I’m a mom to a spirited little human with the biggest heart and endless curiosity.”

With this, she attached an old picture with her father and continued, “I’m a mom? That too of an adorable daughter?”

To wrap it up, Priyanka shared adorable pictures with her family, including one of her childhood days with her parents, late Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra; and another with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In her caption, she wrote, “kinda like this trend.”

Priyanka and Nick embraced parenthood in 2022. The duo are doting parents to daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in ‘The Bluff’, is gearing up for her upcoming project ‘Varanasi,’ directed by S. S. Rajamouli, which is expected to release in 2027.