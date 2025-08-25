Muslim-American veteran battles PTSD in powerful social impact film “Almost Home”

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Almost Home is a deeply moving portrayal of a soldier caught between the battlefield and the home front. Directed by Menhaj Huda and written by Kamal Khan, the film tells the story of Aamir, a Muslim-American Marine who returns home physically intact but emotionally fractured. Haunted by a traumatic encounter during his service, he is sometimes ‘frozen again’ as his kids describe him, and sometimes he drifts through his own life like a ghost.

The film captures the intimate struggles of PTSD with unflinching honesty. Aamir’s journey is not just about healing from war but navigating the prejudices and misunderstandings he faces from his community. His wife, portrayed with remarkable depth, is the emotional anchor—strong yet vulnerable—urging him, “Fight for us like you fight for your own country.” This line resonates as both a personal plea and a broader reflection on societal fractures, touching on issues of religious prejudice and communal tensions.

Kamal Khan delivers a powerfull performance, bringing authenticity and nuance to Aamir’s inner turmoil. Bernard White and Erica Ibsen provide equally compelling support, rounding out a cast whose performances are sharp and emotionally resonant. The screenplay is taut and gripping, balancing tension with moments of quiet reflection.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Almost Home is also a social impact project, dedicated to Muslim-American veterans and mental health awareness, highlighting the sacrifices and challenges faced by families coping with PTSD. Set against post-war America, it is a film that speaks to both personal and societal reconciliation. As the poignant message of Aamir’s wife reminds us: “Don’t lose the people who love you.”

Having earned official selections at the Burbank International Film Festival and DC South Asian Film Festival, with prior screenings in London and NYC, Almost Home is a compelling, socially relevant, and heartfelt story that lingers long after the credits roll.

Director: Menhaj Huda

Cast: Kamal Khan, Bernard White, Erica Ibsen

Writer: Kamal Khan

Executive Producer: Faran Tahir

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=xXNNlw6n3R8

Site: https://www.almosthomemovie. com/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/ almost_home_movie