Music composer Devi Sri Prasad to make his acting debut with film ‘Yellamma’

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Hyderabad, August 2, 2026 : Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is set to make his acting debut with the film ‘Yellamma’, which is directed by Venu Yaldani.

Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the announcement of the singer’s acting debut on their X handle on the occasion of Devi Sri Prasad’s birthday today. He will play the role of Parshi in the film.

They wrote, “The birth of an actor. On the day of his birth. A name called PARSHI. A world called Yellamma. A journey we are all waiting to witness.”

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Apart from this, Annapurna Studios also announced the onboarding of music composer Devi Sri Prasad in the Nagarjuna Akkieni upcoming film, which is tentatively titled ‘King100.’

He has joined the team as the lead music composer of the film.

While sharing the announcement, Annapurna Studios wrote, “From MANMADHUDU to MASS to KING, every time they joined forces, history was made. The iconic blockbuster combo of King Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is BACK to set the screens on fire once again. Welcoming Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad on board for #KING100. Wishing the powerhouse of energy a very Happy Birthday.”

Devi Sri Prasad is a celebrated music composer predominantly for Telugu films, including Pushpa, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. He has also won the National Award for his music direction in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’