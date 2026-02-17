Mumbai to host UK Prince William’s annual environment award in 2026

- ADVERTISEMENT -



MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) – India’s Mumbai will host the annual environment award of Britain’s Prince William in 2026, the Earthshot Prize organizers said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb. 17, 2026), as the city kicked off its first climate summit.

The Earthshot Prize, founded in 2020, honors five winners with £1 million ($1.36 million) each to scale solutions aimed at repairing the planet.

“India is one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature. What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere,” Prince William said in the statement.

India is the world’s third‑largest emitter and has been dealing with worsening air quality in its top cities as well as climate-change linked adverse weather events. It has accelerated climate initiatives in recent years, pledging net‑zero by 2070.

The Earthshot announcement took place at Mumbai Climate Week, where former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and senior United Nations officials are among those attending.

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)