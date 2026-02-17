Mumbai to host UK Prince William’s annual environment award in 2026

By
Reuters
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -
Prince William, Prince of Wales, founder and president of The Earthshot Prize, delivers a speech during the ‘Investing for Impact’ event at The Guildhall in London June 26, 2025. JUSTIN TALLIS/Pool via REUTERS

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) – India’s Mumbai will host the annual environment award of Britain’s Prince William in 2026, the Earthshot Prize organizers said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb. 17, 2026), as the city kicked off its first climate summit.

The Earthshot Prize, founded in 2020, honors five winners with £1 million ($1.36 million) each to scale solutions aimed at repairing the planet.

“India is one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature. What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere,” Prince William said in the statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

India is the world’s third‑largest emitter and has been dealing with worsening air quality in its top cities as well as climate-change linked adverse weather events. It has accelerated climate initiatives in recent years, pledging net‑zero by 2070.

A woman walks past the logo of the Mumbai Climate Week in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The Earthshot announcement took place at Mumbai Climate Week, where former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and senior United Nations officials are among those attending.

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)

Related posts:

Indian students win top prizes at 2017 NASA Ames Space Settlement Contest End of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the U.K. for 70 years, dies at 96 Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak How the World Bank’s new boss is navigating a clash over climate change

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR