Mumbai Cricket Association inaugurates Champions Trophy 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20, 2026: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)
on Monday inaugurated the MCA Champions Trophy 2026 at the MCA BKC Ground,
marking the start of a key preparatory tournament ahead of the T20 Mumbai League
2026.
According to a release, the inauguration ceremony was attended by MCA President
Ajinkya Naik, Chief Guest Rajeev Kulkarni, former India captain Diana Edulji, besides
other officials and players.
The tournament, scheduled from April 20 to April 30, will feature eight teams selected
by MCA selectors from a pool of registered players for the T20 Mumbai League.
Matches will be played across four venues: MCA BKC, MCA Sachin Tendulkar
Gymkhana in Kandivali, Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, and Western Railway in
Mahalaxmi.
Designed as a high-performance platform, the MCA Champions Trophy 2026 will
provide valuable match exposure to emerging players, while helping franchises
assess player form, fitness, and readiness and fine-tune combinations ahead of the
T20 Mumbai League 2026 auction, the release said.
The tournament is also expected to play a pivotal role in shaping team strategies and
identifying key performers ahead of the league.
MCA President Ajinkya Naik said the MCA Champions Trophy is an important step in
strengthening domestic cricket structure.
“It creates a competitive environment where emerging players can prove themselves
under match conditions, while giving franchises a clear benchmark ahead of the T20
Mumbai League. Our focus remains on building consistent opportunities and
upholding the high standards of excellence that define Mumbai cricket,” Naik said.
Former India cricketer Rajeev Kulkarni said a tournament like this is crucial in the
lead-up to a league of this scale.
“It gives players the game time, clarity, and confidence they need, while also helping
teams identify the right combinations. Initiatives like the MCA Champions Trophy play
a key role in ensuring quality and competitiveness in the T20 Mumbai League.”
With strong participation and a clear focus on performance, the tournament sets the
stage for an exciting lead-up to one of India’s leading domestic T20 competitions, the
release said.