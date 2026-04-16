Mukesh Chhabra’s Debut Production ‘Gudgudi’ To Screen At 79th Cannes Film Festival

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April 16, 2026: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s debut production ‘Gudgudi’ is set to be screened at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The film has been officially selected undr the Marche du Film segment, marking a major milestone for Chhabra on the heels of the success of ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise.

The film features Ahsaas Channa in the lead.

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“Words can’t justify how I feel to see ‘Gudgudi’ make its way to the 79th Cannes Film Festival. It’s an esteemed, global platform, and I feel grateful to be able to showcase our vision, Indian cinema’s vision, our capability and celebrate the teamwork that went behind creating this piece of work,” said Mukesh Chhabra, as per a press release.

“It’s a proud moment for India and a global opportunity to bring focus to Indian talents. This opportunity reinforces the growing global recognition of Indian craft, and I truly feel honoured to be a part of this milestone,” he added.

Directed by Manisha Makwana, ‘Gudgudi’ marks the first-ever production of Mukesh Chhabra, becoming a significant addition to his body of work.

Announcing the selection on social media, the makers shared a poster and penned a heartfelt caption that read, “Presenting Gudgudi Our yet another special film that has found its way to Cannes… and we honestly couldn’t be more grateful to share this moment with all of you. This is a dream come true with dream team @manishamakwana18 @ahsaassy_.”

It added, “Thank you for all the unconditional love, belief, and support you’ve given us along the way…it truly means everything.”