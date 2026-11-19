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On Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand, the Global Alliance of Rajasthani Communities (GARC), North America, and the Rajasthani Community of France signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding. According to organizers, this was a the ﬁrst formal diaspora-to-diaspora alliance of the alliance’s European chapter, witnessed by delegates from more than a dozen nations.

The MOU was signed by Dr Ravi Murarka (DVM, MVSc), Vice President, GARC North America, and by Dr Anwar Hussain, President, Rajasthan Association of France, during the Diwali Gala Dinner of the 5th GIO International Convention, a press release from the organizations said.

Dr Murarka, president of AAVIO and of the Philadelphia Rajasthani Mandal (PARAM), delivered the keynote address in the Health & Wellness session on “Understanding Global Mental Health in an Ever-Changing World.” He was also conferred a distinguished honor by the Global Indian Organisation.

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This comes in the lead-up to Pravasi Rajasthani Divas 2026, to be held on December 10, 2026 at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), in India.