More than 1,500 people attended Rana Samaj USA Navratri celebration

Rana Samaj USA’s 2-day Navratri celebrations September 27 and October 4, attracted more than 1,500 people. The organization which is currently headed by President Bharat Rana and his dedicated team, was held at Passaic High School #22, where people gathered from New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Ohio, and Virginia, according to a press release from organizers.

US Congresswoman Nellie Pou, D-NJ, BOE Commissioner Shratz, Councilman Tony Latona, and NJ Lt. Governor candidate Dr. Dale Caldwell, were among the high-profile guests who attended the event.

Varsha Joshi’s Moksha Musical group gave several performances.

“This grand celebration not only strengthened community bonds but also showcased rich cultural heritage, promising more vibrant events in the future,” organizers said.