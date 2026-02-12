More than 12,000 people in Maryland welcome Buddhist monks in event hosted by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller welcomed nearly two dozen Buddhist monks to the Maryland State House, February 12, 2026, the final destination on their “Walk for Peace.” The monks, along with dozens of volunteers and their canine companion, Aloka, have walked more than 2,300 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington D.C. This marks the first time the monks have visited an official residence of a First Family along their entire journey, a press release from Miller’s office said.

“I am profoundly honored that this extraordinary delegation of venerable monks chose to include Annapolis as a sacred stop on their remarkable journey,” Lt. Gov. Miller said in her statement. “To witness our community respond with such an outpouring of love, unity, and compassion fills my heart beyond measure,” she added. “From Fort Worth, Texas, across ten states and through our nation’s capital, it is both fitting and deeply symbolic that the Walk for Peace concludes here in Annapolis — the nation’s first peacetime capital. This is a moment that will be etched in our history and in our hearts. We will never forget the grace, the purpose, and the profound spirit of peace that has brought us together today.”

Upwards of 12,000 people flocked to Annapolis to welcome the monks on their approach to the capitol from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, a press release from Miller’s office said. Following brief remarks, Lt. Governor Miller escorted the monks inside the State House to be introduced to the House and Senate Chambers, where they were presented with resolutions in recognition of their journey, and for a collaborative conversation with other local elected officials and the Council for Interfaith Outreach, chaired by the Lt. Governor.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore also welcomed the monks to Government House for a private lunch. Before their meal, the monks were presented with Maryland State Flags pins to commemorate their visit and thank them for their commitment to compassion and peace.

“It was an honor to welcome these spiritual leaders to Maryland, the final destination of their powerful ‘Walk for Peace,’” said Governor Moore. “To walk 2,300 miles is a physical feat and a profound act of faith in motion. It was a privilege to welcome them to the People’s House as they conclude their journey.”

“After a powerful journey across the nation, the governor and I are proud to welcome these monks to ‘The People’s House,’ a place where we are committed to ensuring that all people feel seen and welcomed,” said First Lady Moore. “As a state, we know that in order to create change and build a better future — we must work together. We thank the monks for being an inspiration to all Marylanders, and showing us how we can unite our communities, uplift our society, and build meaningful connections under the one common goal of peace.”

The walk began in Fort Worth, Texas, last year on October 26, 2025. Rooted in Theravada Buddhist teachings of nonviolence, mindfulness, and loving-kindness, the pilgrimage was launched to raise awareness for peace after lead monk Venerable Bhikkhu Paññākāra said he observed a lack of mindfulness across the nation and the world. The group initially brought only 1,000 “peace bracelets” to share along the journey, but by the end, they had distributed hundreds of thousands.

“When we started out in Fort Worth, Texas, we were alone. We are not alone anymore,” said Venerable Bhikkhu Paññākāra. “After this walk, we are not alone. We have so many people walking with us on this path, together, for the better. So I am honored, I am grateful, that I chose this walk for peace.”