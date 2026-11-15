Moksh Dham supporters renew commitment at Diwali gathering

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Community members set their sights on completing a dedicated center for Hindu and other Sanatani final rites.

Supporters of Moksh Dham Cremations Inc. gathered at Maharaj Banquets on Nov. 7, in Franklin Park, Illinois, to celebrate Diwali and the New Year—and renew their commitment to completing a dedicated center for final rites in the Chicago area.

The gathering brought together Super Trustees, Trustees, members, donors and sevaks. In her remarks, Dr. Rashmi Patel, president of Moksh Dham Cremations Inc., called on supporters to unite around the project, a press release from Asian Media USA said.

“This year, let us all work together with one mission for Mokshdham and make it a great success,” Patel said. “Our goal is to complete the Mokshdham building before next year.”

Organizers recognized Grand Sponsors Dilip Parikh, Dr. Mistry, Mafatbhai Patel, Dr. Vinod Parikh, Dr. A. J. Patel and Devan Parikh for their early and substantial support.

Moksh Dham Cremations Inc. is a nonprofit organization formed to provide a place where families can observe Antim Agni Sanskar—the final sacred rite—with religious dignity and at an affordable cost. The organization says the Chicago metropolitan area has an estimated 250,000 Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and other followers of Sanatan Dharma, including many senior residents, and that families need a facility designed to accommodate their religious and cultural practices.

The proposed center is planned for an approximately 4.6-acre site at 5N047 Route 83 near Bensenville. According to the organization, the proposal received 16–2 approval from the DuPage County Board after earlier endorsements from the county’s zoning board of appeals and development committee. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also formally supported the proposal, organizers said.

The proposal has drawn concerns from Bensenville officials about the site’s proximity to homes, schools and parks. DuPage County board member Sam Tornatore, who chairs the development committee, said earlier plans for the property had been rejected and that the current design includes improvements to stormwater management and wetland conditions. Organizers say cremation chambers will be engineered to prevent smoke and odor emissions.

Plans call for a two-story building of approximately 13,100 square feet, with two prayer and gathering halls that can accommodate up to 400 visitors for ceremonies, bhajans and memorials. The site is planned to include parking for more than 200 vehicles and a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The center is also expected to offer technology for remote participation through closed-circuit cameras and internet broadcasting. Planned services include access to qualified priests, guidance for families, rental caskets with disposable containers, documented return of remains, assistance with Asthi Visarjan and future grief-support resources.

Moksh Dham says its founders, officers and board members serve without compensation. The project is funded through charitable donations, corporate philanthropy, fundraising events and non-interest-bearing loans. Sponsorship and membership opportunities include building naming rights, the Shiva Temple, prayer halls, cremation chambers, a mortuary van, Super Trustee and Trustee memberships, lifetime memberships, memorial benches and commemorative bricks.

At the Nov. 7 gathering, the celebration’s festive spirit was paired with a shared focus on completing the project. Supporters said the center would provide families with a dedicated place to honor loved ones according to their traditions.