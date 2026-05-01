MMNA Sakhi Reunion 2026 Sets Sail Aboard Wonder of the Seas

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MIAMI, Florida — The Maheshwari Manasabha of North America (MMNA) hosted its third Sakhi Reunion 2026 as a three-day cruise aboard the Wonder of the Seas, traveling from Miami to the Bahamas and bringing together more than 125 women from across the United States and Canada.

The reunion featured participants representing nine MMNA chapters, with attendees ranging in age from 25 to 75 and above. The gathering focused on fostering sisterhood, cultural connection and community engagement among members of the organization’s women’s wing.

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The event was led by national Sakhi leads Sheetal Baldawa, Smita Jaju, Mayuri Karwa and Neha Rathi, with guidance from advisor Poonam Bhutada of the Board of Trustees and Deepali Dargar of the National Executive Committee. Organizers credited the support of chapter Sakhi leads and chapter presidents for contributing to the event’s success.

Over the course of three days, attendees participated in a range of activities designed to encourage interaction and entertainment. These included Antakshari, musical performances, yoga sessions, Zumba, a DJ night, a cocktail evening and group games. The itinerary also incorporated shore excursions and beach time in the Bahamas, offering a mix of onboard and off-ship experiences.

“From late-night conversations to meeting new friends across chapters, these three days created memories that will last a lifetime,” one participant said.

Organizers noted that the reunion stands out as a rare instance in which a women’s wing of an Indo-American social organization convened such a large gathering in a cruise setting. Participants were said to have made a strong impression on fellow passengers during the voyage.

The MMNA Sakhi initiative, launched in 2006, has grown into a platform aimed at promoting leadership, confidence and networking opportunities among Maheshwari women. This year’s reunion highlighted the group’s continued expansion and its focus on strengthening inter-chapter relationships.

Organizers were widely praised for executing a seamless event, which underscored MMNA’s broader mission of reinforcing community ties while celebrating cultural heritage.