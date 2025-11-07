Mississauga, Canada adopts landmark resolution on Hinduphobia

- ADVERTISEMENT -



On November 5, 2025, Mississauga became the first major Canadian city in the province of Ontario, to recognize Hinduphobia and adopt a formal resolution reaffirming the rights, safety, and dignity of Hindu Canadians.

Mississauga is the second Canadian city to take this stand after Wainwright, Alberta’s proclamation in October.

“It is a huge relief coming after years of rising violence against Hindu temples and Hindu individuals,” the Coalition of Hindus in North America, CoHNA, said in a press release, adding, “We thank the entire city council for their leadership in taking this stand. We are proud of the role we have played in documenting reports of anti-Hindu violence and educating about it to drive this change.”

The motion acknowledges that Mississauga is home to one of Canada’s largest Hindu communities and that incidents of temple vandalism, misinformation, and harassment of Hindu students have created anxiety among residents. The resolution reaffirms the city’s commitment to protecting freedom of religion and belief for all, as enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The motion, supported by the Mayor and Council, calls for collaboration with Peel Regional Police, the City’s Combating Racism, Discrimination and Hatred Advisory Committee, and interfaith organizations to develop education and outreach initiatives to counter anti-Hindu hate. Copies of the resolution will also be shared with Mississauga’s MPs, MPPs, and local Hindu organizations to further this commitment to inclusion and mutual respect.

“As a council, we have already recognized antisemitism and Islamophobia,” Councillor Deepika Damerla, who had introduced the motion, is quoted saying in the press release. “This isn’t about setting a new precedent — it’s about applying the same principle of fairness. There is real, systemic anti-Hindu hate that too often goes unnamed and unchallenged. When we name something, we shame it — and that’s how change begins.”