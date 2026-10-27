‘Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning’ to have New Jersey premiere in Edison

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EDISON, N.J. — Following its world premiere in Southern California, “Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning,” an international feature film from EchoDreams Production USA, is headed to New Jersey for an East Coast screening Nov. 15 at the ITV Gold Auditorium in Edison.

The program, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., will include a screening of the film along with a selection of inspirational music videos produced by EchoDreams Production USA. Organizers said the gathering is expected to bring together filmmakers, performers, aspiring artists, music enthusiasts and community members.

Produced under the leadership of filmmaker Reema Kapani, founder of EchoDreams Production USA, “Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning” is part of the production company’s effort to connect artists and storytelling traditions from Hollywood, Bollywood, Nollywood and Lollywood.

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The suspense-driven film explores themes of greed, power, injustice, resilience and the choices people make when confronted with difficult circumstances. Its broader themes include compassion, courage and hope.

Kapani has described cinema as a medium capable of bridging cultural and national differences.

“Cinema has the power to cross every border — language, culture and nationality,” Kapani said in connection with the film’s California premiere. “My dream is to create stories that touch the heart, inspire humanity and bring people closer together.”

The film had its first public screening Oct. 3 at the PYLUSD Theater in Placentia, California. The premiere also featured music videos produced by EchoDreams and brought together members of the entertainment industry, artists, community leaders and members of the film’s cast and crew.

EchoDreams Production USA has positioned the project as a multicultural collaboration, bringing together creative influences from several major international film industries while emphasizing shared human experiences.

The New Jersey event will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at the ITV Gold Auditorium, 1655 Oak Tree Road, Suite 155, Edison, New Jersey.