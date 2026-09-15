‘Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning’ Set for World Premiere in California

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PLACENTIA, Calif. — Filmmaker, producer and director Reema Kapani will present the world premiere of her latest feature film, “Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning,” on Oct. 3 at the PYLUSD Theater in Placentia, California.

Produced through EchoDreams Production USA, the film is a suspense-driven story that explores greed, power, injustice, human resilience and the choices people make in difficult circumstances. The production also carries broader themes of compassion, courage, unity and hope.

Kapani, founder of EchoDreams Production USA, has described cinema as a way to connect people across cultures and communities. Her work brings together artists and creative professionals from diverse backgrounds, with an emphasis on international collaboration and storytelling with a social message.

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“Cinema has the power to cross every border — language, culture and nationality,” Kapani said. “My dream is to create stories that touch the heart, inspire humanity and bring people closer together.”

Through EchoDreams Production USA, Kapani has sought to build creative links among Hollywood, Bollywood, Lollywood and Nollywood, while providing a platform for artists, filmmakers and performers from different cultural traditions.

The Oct. 3 event will include the first public screening of “Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning,” along with other creative presentations associated with EchoDreams Production USA. Organizers expect the premiere to bring together members of the entertainment industry, media, artists, community leaders, cast and crew members, and invited guests.

The premiere is scheduled for 1 p.m. at PYLUSD Theater, 512 Bradford Ave. in Placentia.

Photo 1 caption:

Filmmaker, producer and director Reema Kapani, founder of EchoDreams Production USA. Her latest feature film, “Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning,” will have its world premiere Oct. 3 in Placentia, California.

Photo 2 caption:

Promotional artwork for “Miracles 2.0: The Reckoning,” a film by Reema Kapani that explores themes of humanity, justice, resilience and hope. The world premiere is scheduled for Oct. 3 in California.