Mindy Kaling Joins Cast Of “Running Point” In Season 3

“The team just gained a new MVP: Running Point writer and producer Mindy Kaling will take her talents to the screen as Divya in Season 3,” the news release from Netflix said.

And while Kaling steps in front of the camera, star Kate Hudson, who plays Isla Gordon, manager of a basketball team, goes behind the camera to make her television directorial debut with Episode 1, of Season 3. The series continues to feature Gordon’s life battling challenges on the personal side and with managing the LA Waves.

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“Running Point” has begun production in Los Angeles but the release date has not yet been announced, according to media reports.