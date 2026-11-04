Midterm Elections Herald More Youthful, Progressive Era Of Political Engagement For Indian Americans

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Indian Americans made history November 3, 2026, in an already historic midterm election that sent Democrats with decisive majorities to Capitol Hill, giving them control of both the House and the Senate, and dealing a major political setback to President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Scores of Indian Americans and some other South Asian Americans ran and many won their races up and down the ballot on November 3, 2026, from candidates for the US Congress to School Board members. Virtually all of them ran as Democrats. Many more ran and lost in the primaries during 2026, but their challenges have become experiences

that could lead to more savvy races and higher participation in the future.

Apart from being Democrats, the list of winners are dominantly young candidates, showing a significant shift in the desire for public office within the community. In other words, the baton is in the process of being handed over to a newer generation.

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The Democratic wave extended beyond Washington, with the party flipping Republican-held congressional districts, winning key governorships and making gains in state legislatures. Voter concerns about rising living costs, the economy and the administration’s policies helped shape the election outcome.

Indian American Democrats won the Mayor-ship of the second-largest city in the country, and sent two new members to Congress, and several to State Houses.

One of the most significant victories came in Florida, where Pia Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar in the 22nd Congressional District, becoming the state’s first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Four incumbent Indian American members of Congress also secured re-election: Ami Bera and Ro Khanna of California, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia. In Maryland, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller won another term alongside Gov. Wes Moore.

Among the state-level victories, Nabeela Syed defeated a Republican incumbent in Illinois, while Jyot Singh made history as the first Indian American of Sikh origin, elected to Georgia’s General Assembly.

Nationwide Indian American Election Winners – November 3, 2026

By January 6, 2026, virtually all results, at least for Indian Americans had been called.

U.S. Congress and statewide offices

State Winner Office won California Ami Bera (D) U.S. House, District 3 California Ro Khanna (D) U.S. House, District 17 Florida Pia Dandiya (D) U.S. House, District 22 Virginia Suhas Subramanyam (D) U.S. House, District 10 Washington Pramila Jayapal (D) U.S. House, District 7 Maryland Aruna Miller (D) Lieutenant governor Wisconsin Josh Kaul (D) Attorney general

Arizona Amish Shah U.S. House District 1

State Senate

State Winner District or area Arizona Priya Sundareshan (D) District 18, Tucson Connecticut Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox (D) District 22, Fairfield County Illinois Nabeela Syed (D) District 26, Chicago suburbs Illinois Ram Villivalam (D) District 8, Chicago Maryland Amar Mukunda (D) District 39, Montgomery County Minnesota Krish Subrahmanian (D) District 49, Twin Cities suburbs New York Lisa Kaul (D) District 39, Hudson Valley New York Jeremy Cooney (D) District 56, Rochester North Carolina Jay Chaudhuri (D) District 15, Wake County Vermont Nikhil Goyal (D) Chittenden-Central

Georgia Saira Draper District 4

Iowa Nikhil Wagle District 47

Vermont Kesha Ram Hinsdale Chittenden-Southeast

North Carolina Haseeb Fatmi District 18

State House/Assembly

State Winner District or area California Ash Kalra (D) Assembly District 25, San Jose Georgia Jyot Singh (D) House District 97, Gwinnett County Michigan Ranjeev Puri (D) House District 24, Canton area Pennsylvania Arvind Venkat (D) House District 30, Pittsburgh suburbs Texas Pooja Sethi (D) House District 47, Austin area

Illinois Saba Haider House District 84

Georgia Farooq Mughal House District 105

California Darshana Patel House District 76

Georgia Akbar Ali House District 106

Kalra won a sixth term, while Singh and Sethi were reported as newly elected state representatives.

City and municipal councils/judgeships

State / district Winner Office California — Oakland Janani Ramachandran City Council, District 4 California — Union City Vipan S. Bajwa City Council, District 4 California — Dublin Kashef Qaadri City Council, District 4 Washington, D.C. Aparna Raj (D) D.C. Council, Ward 1

California Marissa Roy Los Angeles City Attorney

Texas Manpreet Monica Singh Harris County Civil Court 4

Ohio Manisha Kotian Hamilton County Court

Texas Juli Mathew Fort Bend County Court 3

New York Anant Nambiar Westchester County Dist.7

Alameda County returns show Qaadri and Bajwa ahead in their respective one-seat contests, while Ramachandran ran unopposed. A documented candidate questionnaire identifies Qaadri as an American of Indian descent. Raj’s Ward 1 victory has been projected.

County councils and commissions

State Winner Office Florida Neil Manimala Hillsborough County Commission, District 5 Georgia Rohit Malhotra Fulton County Commission, District 4 Indiana Ranjan Rohatgi St. Joseph County Council, District B North Carolina Mona Singh Wake County Commission, at-large

All four victories were reported in the Nov. 4 state-and-local election roundup.

New Jersey municipal winners

New Jersey warrants its own section because several council elections took place alongside the federal midterms.

County / municipality Winner Office Essex — Livingston Ketan Bhuptani (D) Township Council Morris — Long Hill Mansi Patel (D) Township Committee Bergen — Tenafly Aakash Shah (D) Borough Council Middlesex — South River Anita Chadha (D) Borough Council

Edison Board of Education Anjana Patel New Jersey

(This article was updated on November 6, 2026)