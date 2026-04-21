Middlesex County To Celebrate Older Americans Month With Annual 90+ Birthday Celebrations

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Four celebrations scheduled across the County in May

WHAT: In celebration of Older Americans Month, the Middlesex County Office of Aging and Disabled Services invites residents who are turning 90 years old or older this year to attend the County’s annual 90+ Birthday Celebration and Luncheon. These special celebrations will be held throughout May 2026 at four locations across the County, with residents invited to attend based on their municipality of residence.

Registration is required for honorees and their one guest to attend. Please register for the event that corresponds with your municipality by the listed deadline.

*** For residents of Edison, Perth Amboy, Metuchen, Woodbridge, and Carteret only ***

Edison l Edison Senior Center

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Time: 11 am–1 pm

Location: Edison Senior Center, 2963 Woodbridge Avenue, Edison, NJ 08817

Registration Deadline: Friday, April 24, 2026

Register Here: Edison Attendee Registration Form

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*** For residents of Piscataway, Dunellen, Middlesex Borough, South Plainfield, New Brunswick, Milltown, Highland Park, and North Brunswick only ***

Piscataway l Piscataway Senior Center

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Time: 11 am–1 pm

Location: Piscataway Senior Center, 700 Buena Vista Avenue, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Registration Deadline: Friday, May 8, 2026

Register Here: Piscataway Attendee Registration Form

*** For residents of Old Bridge, Sayreville, South Amboy, South River, East Brunswick, Spotswood, and Helmetta only ***

Old Bridge l Silver Linings at Old Bridge Senior Center

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Time: 11 am–1 pm

Location: Old Bridge Senior Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Registration Deadline: Friday, May 15, 2026

Register Here: Old Bridge Attendee Registration Form

*** For residents of South Brunswick, Monroe, Plainsboro, Jamesburg, and Cranbury only ***

South Brunswick l South Brunswick Senior Center

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: 11 am–1 pm

Location: South Brunswick Senior Center, 540 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852

Registration Deadline: Friday, May 22, 2026

Register Here: South Brunswick Attendee Registration Form

You may also register by calling the Office of Aging and Disabled Services at 732-745-3295. Contact your local senior center if you are in need of transportation.

WHEN/WHERE: The events will take place from 11 am–1 pm on the following four dates:

• Friday, May 1, 2026 l Edison Senior Center

• Friday, May 15, 2026 l Piscataway Senior Center

• Friday, May 22, 2026 l Silver Linings at Old Bridge Senior Center

• Friday, May 29, 2026 l South Brunswick Senior Center

WHO: If you have any questions, please call the Office of Aging and Disabled Services at 732-745-3295 or email mcoads.events@co. middlesex.nj.us.