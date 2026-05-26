Middlesex County Launches “Be A Hero Against Fraud” Campaign

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Middlesex County, NJ, which houses a significant Indian-origin population, launched a new public awareness campaign, “Be a Hero Against Fraud,” May 26, 2026, which seeks to educate residents on how to recognize, avoid, and report scams and fraudulent activity targeting individuals, families, seniors, and businesses.

As fraud schemes continue to evolve through phone calls, text messages, emails, social media, artificial intelligence, and online platforms, the campaign hopes to provide residents with resources to help protect their personal information and financial security.

Middlesex County Commissioner Deputy Director and Chair of the Public Safety Committee Shanti Narra, said, “Fraud prevention is a shared responsibility that depends on awareness, vigilance, and timely reporting. … By encouraging residents to recognize suspicious activity and report scams to local law enforcement and Middlesex County Consumer Affairs, this campaign helps strengthen our collective response to fraud and supports safer communities throughout the County.”

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The Campaign focuses on common types including property fraud, cryptocurrency fraud, imposter scams, phishing emails and text messages, and financial exploitation targeting older adults.

Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios, noting how scammers were becoming more sophisticated day by day, said, “Through the ‘Be a Hero Against Fraud’ campaign, Middlesex County is taking a proactive approach to educating the public, raising awareness about emerging scams, and ensuring residents have access to the tools and information necessary to safeguard their finances, identities, and personal information.”

The campaign encourages residents to stay alert for red flags commonly associated with fraud, including unsolicited requests for personal or financial information, demands for immediate payment through gift cards or cryptocurrency, suspicious links or attachments, and individuals impersonating government agencies, law enforcement, banks, or utility companies.

Residents are encouraged to:

Never share personal, banking, or financial information with unknown individuals or unsolicited callers.

Verify suspicious communications directly with official organizations using trusted contact information.

Avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading unexpected attachments.

Be cautious of urgent requests for payment, especially through wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

Talk with family members, friends, and older adults about common scams and warning signs.

Report suspected scams or fraudulent activity to local law enforcement and Middlesex County Consumer Affairs at: Consumer@co.middlesex.nj. us or 732-398-2300

To learn more about the “Be a Hero Against Fraud” campaign and access fraud prevention resources, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/fraud.