Middlesex College launches free weekly meal program for students facing food insecurity

- ADVERTISEMENT -



EDISON, N.J. — Middlesex College has partnered with several community organizations to launch a new initiative providing free hot meals to students facing food insecurity.

Beginning this month, the program will offer nutritious meals every Thursday at noon in the Student Activities Center. Organizers say the effort is designed to support about 100 students each week with a reliable source of food during the school day.

The college is working with the World Food Movement, Radha Gopinath Mandir and the India Heritage Foundation to operate the program. Meals are prepared by volunteers from the temple and foundation and feature vegetarian options intended to be both filling and culturally inclusive.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The initiative was formally introduced at a kickoff event attended by local leaders, including Edison Mayor Sam Joshi; Middlesex College President Mark McCormick; Shuklambhara Dasa, president of the World Food Movement; and Sarva Lakshana Das, general manager of the Radha Gopinath Temple and a representative of the India Heritage Foundation.

As part of the launch, the dignitaries helped serve meals to students through the “Weekend Chef” program, handing plates to a long line of attendees inside the student center.

Organizers said the partnership is aimed at addressing a growing challenge on college campuses, where rising costs and economic pressures have left some students struggling to afford regular meals.

“Our mission is to provide 1 million nutritious meals annually across the U.S. by 2030, promoting healthier bodies and minds,” the World Food Movement said in a statement displayed at the event.

College officials said they hope the consistent access to healthy food will improve students’ overall well-being and help them stay focused on their studies.

Students can receive meals by visiting the Student Activities Center on Thursdays at noon. Information about volunteering or supporting the initiative, including QR codes for donations and details, is available at the distribution site.