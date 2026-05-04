Met Gala: Revisiting Indian stars who stole the spotlight at fashion’s biggest event

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The fashion world is buzzing with anticipation for the next Met Gala. Over the years, Indian celebrities have evolved from rare guests to red-carpet royalty, blending traditional heritage with avant-garde high fashion. Critics have consistently highlighted

how these icons have carved a distinct presence in New York. Before the 2026 event, a look back at the most iconic Indian moments that grabbed eyeballs.

1 / 7 - ADVERTISEMENT - Shah Rukh Khan (2025) Making a historic debut, the “King of Bollywood” dominated the red carpet in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee all-black Tasmanian wool suit. The look featured a crystal-studded “K” pendant and an 18k gold cane topped with a sculpted Bengal tiger head, perfectly embodying a modern dandy aesthetic. Source: Reuters

2 / 7 Alia Bhatt (2023) Alia Bhatt made a striking 2023 Met Gala debut in a custom white Prabal Gurung gown inspired by Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look, honouring the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme. She later went viral in a mint-green Sabyasachi sari with a 23-foot train, crafted over 1,965 hours by 163 artisans and adorned with gemstones and intricate embroidery. Source: Reuters

3 / 7 Priyanka Chopra (2017–2025) A consistent head-turner, Priyanka’s 2017 debut in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a massive train became a pop-culture legend. Most recently, in 2025, she dazzled in a polka-dotted Balmain gown and the Bvlgari Magnus Emerald, the largest gem ever set by the brand at 241 carats. Source: Reuters

4 / 7 Diljit Dosanjh (2025) Bringing Punjabi pride to the world stage, Diljit made his debut in an ivory Prabal Gurung sherwani. He paired the royal look with a matching turban and a ceremonial kirpan, blending cultural identity with high-fashion elegance. Source: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh

5 / 7 Kiara Advani (2025) Kiara’s debut was both personal and powerful. Wearing a sculptural “Bravehearts” ensemble by Gaurav Gupta, she showcased a gold breastplate featuring two hearts representing mother and child, celebrating her motherhood on the global red carpet. Source: Reuters

6 / 7 Deepika Padukone (2019) Deepika famously transformed into a literal Barbie in a metallic pink Zac Posen gown. The structured gown was embellished with 400 three-dimensional embroidered pieces and remains one of the most memorable looks of her fashion gallery. Source: Reuters