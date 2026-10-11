Members of Jewish and Indian origin celebrate Captain Smit Machchhar’s heroism

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Some leaders of the American Jewish and Indian communities, public officials, and well-wishers assembled October 9, 2026, at the Iselin Adult Day Care Center to honor the pilot who helped save 174 lives in a possible hijack attempt – Captain Smit Machhar.

​Rabbi Dr. Bernhard H. Rosenberg initiated the event by contacting Nitin Vyas, an event organizer and Public Relations Director for World Vegan Vision, to hold the celebration, a press release from organizers said.

Nimish Patel of Des Pardes hosted the program providing accommodations and hospitality for all present.

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​The Consulate General of India in New York was represented by Consul Tsewang Gyaltson, who made the keynote remarks expressing the diplomatic community’s deep respect for Captain Machchhar’s extraordinary heroism.

​Emcee Abha Devrajan (Community Garden) opened the ceremony, followed by official welcome remarks from Vyas. Attendees viewed an inspiring video screening highlighting Captain Machhar’s life and heroic deeds, followed by peace and unity musical selections performed by Jewish male and female soloists.

​Others who addressed the gathering included ​Consul Gyaltson; ​Rabbi Dr. Bernhard H. Rosenberg: ​Nimish Patel, ​Nalin Shah (Swajan), ​Sujit Singh (Candidate, U.S. Congress, NJ-12)

​Jatinder Singh Bakshi (S&S Dist. / Indo-American Sr. Hudson County), ​Dr. Uma Swaminathan (AIA NJ), ​Mukund Thakkar (AristaCare), ​Niren Chaudhary (Balaji Temple), ​Ashok Arora (NRI International / Legal Advisor), ​and Dr. Om Sharma (Chairman, Montgomery Democratic Organization / President, Isha Vedic Foundation). Other notable attendees included Mukesh Kashiwala (Sayreville Temple), H.P. Singh, and Rupinder Nayyar.

Steve Fox of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Teaneck delivered video remarks commemorating Captain Machhar’s impact.

​Edison Mayor’s Heroic Certificate was presented at the gathering, acknowledging Captain Machchhar’s outstanding service and valor. Well known table player Azam Kadarkhan performed at the event.

Special recognition was extended to volunteers Utkarsh Pandya and Bala Devrajan for their efforts to make the event a reality seamlessly on short notice.

The event concluded with a vegan lunch for all attendees.