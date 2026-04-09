Mayor Carl Sheline Of Lewiston, Maine Endorses Dr. Nirav Shah for Governor

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Indian American candidate for Governor of Maine, Dr. Nirav Shah, received a major endorsement from the leader of the state’s second largest city April 9, 2026.

Dr. Shah’s campaign announced the endorsement of Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline, calling it “a major development” in the highly competitive five-way Democratic primary for governor.

He was the first Democratic candidate to qualify for the ballot, subsequently building a team of more than 700 volunteers. His campaign also claims to have been the first to launch a coordinated statewide organizing effort. He now leads in all five publicly released polls, the campaign said in its press release.

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Shah announced his run for the primary in October last year. Born in Wisconsin, Shah servcd for nearly a decade as a healthcare lawyer, then led the Illinois Depatment of Public Health, before being appointed in 2019, by Maine Governor Janet Mills as head of the Maine Center for Disease Control, tackling the Covid pandemic soon after taking over. President Biden tapped Shah to become the Principal Deputy Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention–the agency’s second in command. After President Trump’s election, Shah returned home to Maine and is currently a faculty member at Colby College, teaching the next generation of public health leaders.

His campaign sees Mayor Sheline’s endorsement as a signal of the growing consolidation of support behind Dr. Shah.

“As mayor of Maine’s second-largest city, Sheline represents one of the most politically significant regions in the state — a community that will play a critical role in the primary and general elections,” his campaign maintains.

“Lewiston and Maine are at a crossroads, and we need a governor who can meet this moment,” Mayor Sheline is quoted saying in the press release. “I’ve seen what real leadership looks like in a crisis, and Dr. Shah has proven he can deliver. He led our state through one of the most difficult times in our history with honesty, clarity, and a relentless focus on protecting people.”

“I’m deeply honored and grateful to have Mayor Sheline’s support,” said Dr. Shah. “He led Lewiston through incredibly challenging moments with strength, compassion, and a deep commitment to his community. His leadership reflects the very best of Maine, and I’m proud to stand alongside him as we work to build a more affordable, healthier, and stronger future for our state.”

The Shah campaign recently opened its campaign headquarters and expanded its television ad reservations.

Since launching his campaign, Dr. Shah has hosted 15 public town halls, earned endorsements from 3.14 Action, IMPACT, and dozens of community leaders, and released plans on health care, affordability, etc.