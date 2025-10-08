Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller joins support for Virginia Lieutenant Governor Candidate Ghazala Hashmi  

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller attended a Virginia event supporting Democratic nominee Ghazala Hashmi for lieutenant governor, highlighting ties between the two leaders, an October 7, 2025, press release from Aruna Miller For Maryland, said.

The event was hosted by Dr. Sushil and Asha Jain in partnership with the AAPI Victory Fund, Vaibhav Jain, and a dedicated host committee, bringing together supporters from across the region in support of Dr. Hashmi.

The press release noted several similarities between Miller and Hashmi.

Both were born in Hyderabad, India, in 1964, and immigrated to the United States as young girls, Miller to New York and Hashmi to Georgia. According to the press release, both women built their lives through education and public service: Miller as a civil engineer and legislator in Maryland, and Hashmi as an educator and state senator in Virginia; and each represents a generation of immigrant women who transformed their experiences into service to their communities.

Miller made history in 2022 as the first South Asian woman ever elected Lieutenant Governor in the United States. Hashmi, if elected, would become the second South Asian woman and the first Muslim-American woman elected to statewide office in the nation.

“Lt. Governor Miller’s participation reflected Maryland’s commitment to collaboration across borders and to advancing leaders who bring diverse perspectives to government,” the press release said.

The Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Early in-person voting is already underway and will continue through Saturday, November 1, 2025.