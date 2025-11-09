Martin Scorsese hosts Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ in New York, Karan Johar expresses happiness

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Filmmaker Karan Johar was elated about the screening of India’s Oscar entry ‘Homebound’ in New York, which was hosted by legendary director Martin Scorsese.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared an appreciation note for the director

Martin Scorsese.

The screening was attended by the film’s lead cast and director Neeraj Ghaywan.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

While sharing the photos, Karan Johar wrote, “Taking our story of #Homebound across

the continents and seas has been the most surreal journey…and this is another chapter

of it! Our NYC screening hosted by our executive producer @martinscorsese_ was a

night filled with friends and more supporting with their full hear. Thank you!!! This means

everything to us, showing up and giving us your love. I am bummed to be missing out but

I feel absolutely whole knowing that our film is getting everything it needs.”