Manisha Bhatt seeks Manville Borough Council seat

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MANVILLE, N.J. — Manisha Bhatt, a Manville resident, community volunteer and senior research and development engineering professional, is running for a seat on the Manville Borough Council.

Bhatt is running alongside incumbent Councilwoman Dayna Camacho. Her campaign is focused on affordability, property taxes, flooding, infrastructure, public safety, economic development and community services.

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Bhatt says her professional background has shaped her approach to public service, emphasizing careful analysis, planning and practical problem-solving.

She has said that families throughout Manville are facing many of the same pressures she encounters as a working mother, including balancing professional and family responsibilities while dealing with the rising cost of everyday life.

Among her priorities are stabilizing taxes, improving affordability for working families, addressing flooding and infrastructure needs, supporting public safety and encouraging economic opportunities in the borough.

Bhatt has also been reaching out to residents during the campaign to hear their concerns and discuss issues affecting their neighborhoods.

She is the daughter of Hemant Bhatt, founder and chairman of AARC of USA Inc., an organization involved in civic education and other community service initiatives. Hemant Bhatt has been active in community organizations for more than a decade.

The American Hindu Coalition endorsed Manisha Bhatt for Manville Borough Council in an Oct. 25 statement.

In its endorsement, the organization cited Bhatt’s professional experience, community involvement and focus on taxes, affordability, flooding, infrastructure, public safety and economic opportunity.

The endorsement was issued by American Hindu Coalition leaders including Chairman Shekhar Tiwari, adviser Dr. Lakshmi Thalanki, New Jersey chapter President Hiren Gandhi and Vice President for Political Affairs Arun Ayyagiri.

Bhatt is campaigning with Camacho on a platform emphasizing what they describe as a safer, more affordable and economically stronger Manville.

Bhatt said she hopes to bring a pragmatic, results-oriented approach to borough government and work with residents across the community if elected.