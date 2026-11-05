Manifestation of Sacred Symbols in New Jersey: The Spiritual Journey of Abhishek Mishra

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ADVERTORIAL COURTESY OF ABHISHEK MISHRA



Over the past several years, Abhishek Mishra, a corporate professional residing in Edison, New Jersey, has reported a series of unusual and spiritually charged phenomena that have drawn sustained attention from media outlets, faith communities, and scholars of religion. At the center of these experiences are naturally formed (swayambhu) images of Lord Shiva that have appeared both inside and outside his home—manifestations that invite reflection on faith, symbolism, and the limits of scientific explanation.

The phenomena described at the Mishra residence are striking in both scale and detail. Outdoors, a Shivling has emerged from winter ice, and a 50-foot image of Lord Shiva holding a trident has appeared across the snow-covered backyard. Indoors, intricate depictions of Shiva and Nandi have surfaced on bathroom tiles, while another meditative form of Shiva has materialized from ice. These formations, occurring without human intervention, have become a subject of curiosity and contemplation for many who have witnessed them.

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Mishra describes these events as spiritually transformative, noting that the spontaneous appearance of symbols and the timing of certain coincidences have deepened his understanding of the unseen dimensions of belief. His experiences have also generated significant media interest. He has been featured in leading Indian-American publications—including New India Abroad, The South Asian Times, DesiTalk, and India Currents—and interviewed extensively by broadcast platforms such as TV9, TV Asia, ITV Gold, eMalayalee, Preetnama TV, Global Reporter, The Dr. Renee Mehra Show, Heramba Studio, and Minisha Productions.

Beyond media engagement, Mishra has taken an active role in community outreach. He has hosted an Editors’ Meet on Long Island and organized cultural programs in New Jersey, including a Shivratri celebration and a Reading of Three Short Hindi Plays, all designed to promote interfaith dialogue and communal harmony. His contributions to public discourse have led to his induction onto the Board of the Indo-American Press Club (IAPC).

What follows are the central elements of Mishra’s experiences and belief system, articulated in his own words.

When did these signs first appear?

I first began observing Shiva formations in 2016. Since then, they have appeared every year, self-generating from snow and ice outdoors. While the icy formations occur only in winter, the patterns on bathroom tiles remain visible throughout the year.

How do you interpret these signs?

To me, these recurring patterns are physical evidence that God is real. The divine blessings showered on my home have deepened my family’s faith and devotion. These forms are beyond human imagination and serve as reminders to connect with a higher power—whether one follows Buddha, Jesus, or Shiva.

Why do you share these experiences publicly?

I share them not for personal gain, but because I feel like a messenger. A powerful moment came when my young son, who had no prior exposure to Hindu iconography, instinctively shaped a Shivalinga out of snow. I understand skepticism, but witnessing consistent physical evidence over several years has strengthened my faith and that of those who have seen it.

Do you come from a family rooted in faith?

Spiritual devotion is a family tradition. My grandfather built the Shesh Bhagwan (Kherepati) Temple in Kanpur, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. My brother continues to care for the temple today.

How does belief in divine power help people?

I want to inspire faith in a Divine Power—known by different names across religions and worshipped in various forms. Many more people in the world believe in God than those who do not. Some believe in saakar (God with form), others in nirakaar (formless), but God is one. This unity has been proclaimed by spiritual traditions throughout history. Aligning with God or Divine Power brings happiness, peace, and prosperity into our worldly lives.

What is your mission?

My message to the world is one of unity and righteousness. Religion and Dharma are not the same. Religion consists of rituals and modes of worship, while Dharma is cosmic law, righteous conduct, and the path to truth. Dharma and a pure heart bring us together. To me, Lord Shiva represents “everything and nothingness”—a completeness available to everyone, regardless of karma or belief.

Is there a final takeaway?

There are many things in life and the universe that remain beyond the reach of science, no matter how advanced it becomes.

The Mishra family warmly welcomes visitors who wish to learn, reflect, and personally experience these spiritual manifestations in their home at:

25 Lavender Drive, Edison, New Jersey

Phone: 732-690-0404